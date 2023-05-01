More bad news for Barcelona! La Liga rejects initial ‘feasibility plan’ in huge blow to Lionel Messi pursuit and player registrations

Barcelona’s hopes of signing Lionel Messi and registering Gavi have reportedly taken a blow after seeing financial restructuring plans rejected.

Blaugrana experiencing financial difficulties

Need to start cutting costs

Still hoping to sign new players in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan giants have been experiencing well-documented monetary struggles, with those issues contributing towards seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi leaving the club as a free agent in 2021. They have also been unable to push through new contracts for the likes of Gavi, Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca had hoped that La Liga would work with them to help balance the books at Camp Nou, with the club reportedly needing to cut costs by around €200 million (£176m/$220m) – with some outlets suggesting that figure could be as high as €350m (£307m/$385m). The Blaugrana have put several ‘levers’ in place that will allow them to bring in much-needed funds and comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sport, however, claims that La Liga have rejected Barca’s initial “feasibility plan” that was intended to see them spread cost-cutting measures across three years. Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish top-flight, has made it clear that those in Catalunya need to work quicker in order to abide by the rules that their domestic rivals are following.

WHAT NEXT? With no agreement in place, Barca may find it difficult to register those they want to tie down on fresh terms – such as teen sensation Gavi – while also struggling to bring in new players. Messi is being linked with an emotional return to Camp Nou as a free agent this summer, while Xavi is also said to be keen on adding the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez to his star-studded squad.