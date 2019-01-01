Azpilicueta ‘very happy’ with Pulisic signing

The U.S. international will join the Blues next season and his future team-mate is excited over his arrival

Christian Pulisic’s addition to Chelsea is welcome news to defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who is pleased the club is adding talented young players to the squad.

The United States international was announced as a £58 million ($73m) signing from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, though Pulisic will remain with the Bundesliga club for the remainder of the season on loan.

The 20-year-old winger will join next summer hoping to make an immediate impact at the club, and praise of his talent is known to Azpilicueta, which has the defender excited for Pulisic’s arrival.

"Chelsea is a top club and the competition is very high," Azpilicueta told Chelsea’s official website. "Every moment we need to get results, we need to perform. That has been the case for a long time at Chelsea and will be the same now.

"Obviously I am very happy that Chelsea have signed Pulisic. He is a talented young player and will come in the summer.

"For the next six months he will be with Dortmund, but I'm happy that we are getting young players. Hopefully he can be very good for us."

Chelsea dropped points at home for their second straight game on Wednesday, suffering a scoreless draw against Southampton after a defeat to Leicester City in their previous Stamford Bridge contest.

The result sees Chelsea hold just a three point lead over Arsenal and a six-point edge on a resurgent Manchester United.

This season the Blues are consigned to the Europa League after a fifth-placed Premier League finish last season and Azpilicueta sees a return to Champions League for next year an absolute necessity.

“After last season when we missed out on the Champions League, this season the minimum is to be in the top four,” Azpilicueta said. “It’s still a long time between now and May and sometimes in the season you go through better periods or worse periods.

“At the moment, when you don’t win a game at home the feeling is not positive but we need to learn from it. We cannot change the result now but we can work on improving.

“We still have a lot of games to play and we can still reach our target.”