Aurier: I'm very happy at Tottenham and don't want to leave

Reports have suggested other clubs are interested in the full-back, but the Ivorian is keen to put a frustrating season behind him

Serge Aurier has revealed that he does not want to leave in the summer despite enduring a season disrupted by injuries and fierce competition for the right-back spot.

The Ivorian has only featured 17 times in all competitions in Spurs’ 2018-19 campaign, which has seen them finish fourth in the Premier League and reach the final for the first time.

Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth have all played at right-back this season, while Spurs have also been linked with a move into the transfer market this summer to bring in new blood.

Despite this, though, the 26-year-old Aurier wants to stay put in north London, telling Canal Football Club : "In football things can happen very quickly.

"For the moment I do not desire to leave Tottenham. For the moment, I am very happy.

"This season I have been interrupted by injury more than anything else, but life is like that.

"I will have to see what will happen.

"We have done a good season and we are in the Champions League final, we are going to enjoy that, see how it goes and next year, my season is not finished, I still have an too."

Aurier’s commitment to Tottenham comes following recent reports that were interested in signing the right-back as a replacement for Cedric Soares, and that the club’s director of football Piero Ausilio was present at the opening match of Spurs’ new stadium to scout the former man.

Further reports have suggested that Spurs were looking at offloading Aurier and Trippier, who have both struggled this season, as they target ’s stand-out right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Norwich’s Max Aarons as potential replacement.

Despite his disappointing season, Aurier, who has not made an appearance for Mauricio Pochettino's side since March, will still be part of the squad who will play , Namibia and in the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, which starts next month, and he could also feature for Tottenham in the Champions League final against on June 1 in Madrid.