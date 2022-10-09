Aubameyang slams Arsenal boss Arteta: He can't handle big characters and big players!

Footage of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hitting out at Mikel Arteta has surfaced online, during which he says the Arsenal boss can't handle big players.

WHAT HAPPENED? Aubameyang has been captured criticising the Gunners boss following his departure from the club. The forward left in January for Barcelona on a free transfer after being frozen out and losing the club captaincy due to a discipline breach. He blamed his "complicated" exit on Arteta while the coach responded by insisting he "was the solution, not the problem."

WHAT THEY SAID: Leaked video footage of the former Arsenal striker criticising Arteta while with his entourage is now doing the rounds on social media. "Big characters and big players...he can't deal with it," Aubameyang is heard saying. "He needs some young players who don't say anything."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang is now back in the Premier League with Chelsea, having joined the club from Barcelona in the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, Arteta has guided the Gunners to a fine start to the season, winning seven of their opening eight Premier League matches to sit second in the table behind Manchester City.

DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal have won nine of their opening 10 games in a season in all competitions for just the third time in the club’s history.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? The Chelsea striker is back in action on Tuesday against another former club, AC Milan, in the Champions League at the San Siro.