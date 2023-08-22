Atlanta United have just dropped the best kit of the season! MLS side release wild third shirt with influence from hip-hop legends Killer Mike, T.I. and Big Boi

MLS side Atlanta United have debuted their new third kit which represents the creative culture of the city and its global impact.

Kit released representing Atlanta culture

Collaboration with local creative consultancy

Dropped with documentary featuring local hip-hop legends

WHAT HAPPENED? MLS side Atlanta United have released an ambitiously unique third kit that represents everything Atlanta. The creative culture that envelops the city ranges from art to music and in the new shirt, they put that creativity on full-display.

A collaborative effort with local creative consulting agency Atlanta Influences Everything, the new third kit is paired with a documentary featuring local hip-hop legends T.I., Killer Mike and Big Boi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The new third kit steps out of line with the average soccer jersey, with unique colorways, fonts and underlying designs in the detail. The kit is a representation and ode to the creatives that helped build the city into what it is now.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Atlanta absolutely influences EVERYTHING... we have, we will and we do influence everything," Run the Jewels rapper Killer Mike said.

"90s Atlanta would seem like an origin place for me, a sense of nostalgia, a period of time where we were living in a historical moment and didn't know it," hip-hop icon T.I. said. "We were shaping and molding the foundation of a culture in a city that would go on to influence everything."

WHAT NEXT FOR ATLANTA UNITED? The MLS side will look to continue climbing the Eastern Conference table as they shoot for glory in the race for the 2023 MLS Cup.