Atalanta ask Manchester United to delay Diallo transfer

The Serie A club hope they can keep the young winger for the second half of the season

have asked to delay Amad Diallo’s move to Old Trafford and allow him to stay at the club until the end of the season.

The Red Devils confirmed the signing of 18-year-old Diallo over the summer for a fee which could reach £37 million ($48m), with the winger staying at Atalanta until a work permit could be granted for his move to Old Trafford.

Speaking after United’s 2-1 win over on New Year’s Day, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the teenager’s move to the club was imminent, with confirmation expected in the coming days.

More teams

However, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini says the club have now made a late intervention to try and keep the Ivorian in Bergamo for a few more months.

“There is an internal solution that could be very interesting, which is Amad Diallo. Clearly, Manchester United own him, but he could remain with us for a few more months,” said Gasperini.

“I really like him, he’s only 18, and I’d like him to stay until June, but obviously it depends on his club.”

Diallo has only made two substitute appearances for Atalanta this season totalling 35 minutes, which suggests the winger would not be missed if he was moved on.

However, Atalanta’s desire to keep him for the second half of the campaign could be influenced by the uncertainty surrounding the future of captain Alejandro "Papu" Gomez.

The 32-year-old has been dropped from the side following reports of a dispute with Gasperini and is seeking a move away from the club during the transfer window.

Article continues below

If the Argentine does move on then Diallo may well find himself in the side on a regular basis.

The winger is initially expected to join up with Manchester United’s U23 side when he makes the move to , so Atalanta could argue that six months playing competitive senior football in Serie A may be better for his development.

Solskjaer has indicated that Diallo is likely to be the only incoming player at Old Trafford during the winter window, revealing he is “not thinking too much" about January.