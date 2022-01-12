Aston Villa agree £25m Digne deal as Chelsea decide against transfer move for Everton full-back

Aston Villa have agreed a £25 million ($34m) deal to sign Lucas Digne from Everton, GOAL can confirm.

Digne spent three-and-a-half years on Everton's books after signing from Barcelona in the summer of 2018, featuring in 127 games across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

The 28-year-old had been a key player in the squad until a public fallout with head coach Rafael Benitez in December, with Chelsea, who were also initially keen on the Frenchman, deciding against making an official bid.

What are the details?

Digne will undergo a medical with Villa on January 12 after the two clubs agreed a £25m deal.

Chelsea were also interested in the left-back, although they decided against making an offer as they focus their attention on recalling Emerson from his loan spell with Lyon.

Indeed, the Blues have seen a £3.3m bid to end the loan agreement rejected by the Ligue 1 side, who are determined to keep hold of the Italy international.

Digne, meanwhile, could be available to make his debut alongside Barca loanee Philippe Coutinho when Steven Gerrard's side take on Manchester United in the Premier League on January 15.

It is understood Newcastle were also keen on a deal for the France international, although he is now all set to join Villa and compete with Matt Targett for the left-back berth.

Digne's career journey

Digne began his career in his homeland with Lille back in 2010 and spent three years at Stade Pierre-Mauroy before being snapped up by Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international only made 44 appearances across all competitions for PSG and ended up being sold to Barcelona for €17m (£14m/$19m) in 2016 after a loan spell at Roma.

Digne was never able to hold down a regular spot in Barca's starting XI either, but found his feet after joining Everton and has proved he can deliver on a consistent basis at Premier League level.

Villa fans will hope he can rediscover his best form as they look to break back into the top half of the table in the second half of the season.

