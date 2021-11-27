'He wasn't comfortable' - Arteta gives Saka injury update after Arsenal star limps off against Newcastle

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted they face a nervous wait on the fitness of Bukayo Saka after the youngster finished Saturday's clash against Newcastle United in discomfort.

Saka broke the deadlock at the Emirates Stadium to set the Gunners on the way to a 2-0 victory, but was later withdrawn for Gabriel Martinelli with just under half an hour still to play.

With a huge midweek match on the horizon, Arsenal will be hoping he makes a swift return.

What was said?

"It was an action where he said he felt something. He wasn’t comfortable to continue," Arteta told reporters when quizzed on Saka's fitness.

"We will have to assess him tomorrow and probably scan him to see if there is an injury there. He felt something muscular, we will see what it is."

The bigger picture

As well as Saka, Gabriel Martinelli was on target for the Gunners as they deepened Newcastle's Premier League misery this season.

The Magpies lie rock-bottom of the division with just six points so far.

Arsenal meanwhile are on a roll having bounced back from a horrendous start to 2021-22.

Arteta's men have won seven of their last 10 outings and now lie fifth, level on points with West Ham United in the last Champions League qualification spot.

