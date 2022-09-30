Mikel Arteta says he won’t tell Gabriel Jesus to change his way of playing just because he is only one yellow card away from a one-match suspension.

Jesus has been booked four times in his last five league games

A fifth booking will mean a one-game ban

Arsenal take on Liverpool after they face Spurs in the league

WHAT HAPPENED? Jesus has picked up four yellow cards in his first seven Premier League games for Arsenal and knows another caution against Spurs on Saturday will rule him out of next Sunday's clash with Liverpool.

But despite that prospect, Arteta says he will not be telling his star striker to tone things down during what promises to be a feisty north London derby.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters about Jesus' disciplinary record ahead of Saturday's top of the table clash, Arteta said: "It’s in his nature.

"He hits a lot of contact, he puts his foot and his body across the line in every situation and [also] he’s been a little bit unlucky with some of the bookings he’s had.

"Some of them we can’t prevent because they have been a little bit disciplinary. It’s a thin balance. But yeah, we want to avoid that [another yellow card] for sure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesus has been shown four yellow cards in his last five Premier League games for Arsenal. He picked up 15 in 159 matches while at Manchester City.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

getty images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side host Tottenham on Saturday in the first north London derby of the season.