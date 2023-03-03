Arsenal and Tottenham could be set to battle it out to land the signature of Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt this summer.

Brandt wanted by PL clubs

German entering final year of current contract

Prepared to weigh up his options

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal and Tottenham have both expressed an interest in trying to sign Borussia Dortmund star Brandt in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to German outlet BILD. The report states that both clubs have put feelers out for the midfielder, who is enjoying a fine campaign in Germany this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: What makes any potential deal more interesting is the fact that Brandt is entering the final 12 months of his contract in the summer, with his current Dortmund deal set to expire in the summer of 2024. And with interest mounting, it leaves Die Borussen in the tough position of either selling now or risking losing Brandt for free, if they cannot convince him to sign an extension.

It is believed the situation will not be resolved swiftly, with the 26-year-old keen to assess his options.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl recently opened up on Brandt's contract situation, explaining: "Of course I'm aware of the contract situation, and we're approaching the subject very positively and calmly."

Brandt has racked up eight goals and four assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, stepping up his influence on the team under Edin Terzic.

WHAT NEXT? With Dortmund level on points with frontrunners Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table, a strong end to the campaign would only strengthen Brandt's position at the negotiating table this summer.

And with speculation around Brandt building, Dortmund look set for a hectic few months with Jude Bellingham's future also up in the air.