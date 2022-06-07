Arsenal star Saka urged to snub Man City transfer approach by ex-Gunners man Walcott

The winger has been the subject of speculation over a potential raid from the Premier League champions in the past few days

Bukayo Saka has been urged to turn down any interest from Manchester City this summer by former Arsenal star Theo Walcott, who has advised the Gunners star to stay put at Emirates Stadium.

Rumours have circulated over the past few days that Pep Guardiola's side could launch a major transfer offensive to snap up the winger and take him to the Etihad Stadium.

But Walcott has now weighed in on the matter, and suggested that Saka should remain with Mikel Arteta in north London.

What has Walcott said about ManCity's interest in Saka?

“Obviously, when Manchester City coming knocking on the door, it is such a hard thing for any player really to turn down," Walcott told talkSPORT.

"He is very young, but I feel that he likes the area of London Arsenal are in, the fans have been fantastic - and at the Emirates, which is one of the best stadiums I have ever played in.

"He has great support, and I will be intrigued. My heart says he will be at Arsenal next season."

What has Walcott said about Saka staying at Arsenal?

The former England international further expounded upon his belief that the winger's choice to remain will prove beneficial to both player and club, adding: "He needs to understand that the playing opportunities will be limited at Manchester City.

"He will, of course, be more likely to win things, but that's not to say Arsenal won’t win things. I think they are in that phase, they are slowly starting to get there. They would have taken fifth at the start of the season, given how it went.

"I am hopeful he will be at Arsenal next season, I am pretty sure of that."

