Arsenal star White leaves England World Cup squad for personal reasons

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal defender Ben White has left England's training base ahead of the team's last 16 clash against Senegal on Sunday. The Three Lions are not expecting White to return before the end of the World Cup in December.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: White's departure comes too late for England to call up a replacement so the Three Lions will continue with 25 players. The Arsenal star is yet to feature at the tournament and missed training ahead of the 3-0 win over Wales. Gareth Southgate is well stocked in defence with Conor Coady, Eric Dier, John Stones and Harry Maguire as his centre-back options.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons," read a statement from the Football Association. "The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament. We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time."
WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Three Lions will take on Senegal on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals and a possible clash with reigning champions France.
