Arsenal sign Brighton goalkeeper Ryan on loan until end of season

The Gunners were looking for quality competition for No.1 Bernd Leno, and have brought in the Australian stopper from the Seagulls

have signed and Hove Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan on loan until the end of the season.

The Gunners were looking to bring in an experienced stopper to provide competition for established No.1 Bernd Leno, with summer signing Runar Runarsson having failed to impress.

They have brought in Australian international Ryan, who had fallen down the pecking order at Brighton after being dropped by manager Graham Potter.

Ryan demonstrated his delight at joining Arsenal with a series of pictures in his new kit on his Twitter page, which revealed that he will wear No.33 for the Gunners.

He wrote: "Signing for the club you grew up supporting as a kid. Buzzing to be beginning this new chapter and will give everything I’ve got to contribute to the first club I ever loved."

The 28-year-old was the Seagulls No.1 after being signed by Chris Hughton following promotion to the Premier League in 2017, making 121 appearances in the competition, however he has lost his place in the starting XI to Robert Sanchez, and will now provide back-up at Emirates Stadium instead.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the Gunners' official website: “We know Mat very well through his performances with Brighton in recent seasons and he brings additional quality to our squad.

"Mat has very good Premier League experience and has played over 100 times in the league, which is something that will benefit us greatly on and off the pitch. We welcome Mat to Arsenal and look forward to working with him this season.”

Brighton manager Potter told his club's official website: “Mat has been a great servant to the club in the Premier League, and he has played no small part for the club at this level.

“We have incredible talent and competition at this club for just one position, and understandably, as 's No 1, Mat wants the chance of more regular opportunities.

“Mat is a pleasure to work with, a consummate professional and someone who works incredibly hard at his game. We wish him well at Arsenal and will be watching his progress there.”

Ryan played for Blacktown City and Central Coast Mariners in Australia between 2009 and 2013, before moving to Europe where he made more than 100 appearances for . In 2015 he joined , where he spent two seasons, including a loan spell with .

He is fighting for his place at this summer's Copa America, at which Australia are guest competitors. He has earned 59 caps for the Socceroos, playing at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.