Arsenal ready to spend amid Mudryk & Tielemans transfer talk as CEO delivers January window update

Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham says the club are ready to spend in the January window amid links to Mkyhalio Mudryk and Youri Tielemans.

Gunners sit top of Premier League table

Prepared to invest in latest window

Want greater depth to Arteta's squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners invested wisely in the summer of 2022, with Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira drafted into Mikel Arteta’s squad. A productive campaign has seen the north London outfit move to the top of the Premier League table, but greater depth can still be added to their ranks as reports suggest that highly-rated performers from Shakhtar Donetsk and Leicester City are being lined up.

WHAT THEY SAID: Venkatesham has told Sky Sports of Arsenal’s plans for the winter window: “We have got a very clear plan, headed up by Edu, about what we want to do to strengthen the squad. Every transfer window, of course we are going to look to see what opportunities are out there. If something makes sense from a technical perspective and a financial perspective, of course we’ll look at it. We are happy with the squad that we have got, but of course we’ll have a look at what’s around in every single transfer window. We have got a long-term plan to continue to strengthen the team.”

Pressed on supposed interest in Ukraine international winger Mudryk, Venkatesham added: “I’m not going to take about specific players.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal were one of the clubs credited with interest in Joao Felix prior to the Portuguese forward’s loan move to Chelsea and they will continue to scour the market for potential additions through to the next deadline passing on January 31.

WHAT NEXT? For now, Arsenal are focused on those already at their disposal, with Arteta’s side readying themselves for a crunch north London derby date with neighbours Tottenham on Sunday.