Another signing on the way! Arsenal reach verbal €47m Jurrien Timber agreement with Ajax

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal appear to be closing in on the signing of the central defender, with De Telegraaf reporting that the two clubs have reached a verbal agreement over a package worth €47m, made up of a €42m (£36m/$45m) fixed fee with add-ons. Fabrizio Romano has also reported that the two clubs are close to thrashing out a deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Timber has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners, and the Premier League runners-up had recently seen two bids rejected; the most recent was worth £38m ($47m/€44m). However, they now appear to have made a significant breakthrough with the Dutch club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mikel Arteta's side are making aggressive moves in the transfer window and have already signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea. They are also in talks to buy Declan Rice from West Ham for a massive fee of £105m ($122m/$132m).

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will hope to accelerate towards a conclusion of talks ahead of pre-season.