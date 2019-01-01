Arsenal Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule
Arsenal finished outside the top four in the Premier League for the third year in succession last season, coming fifth, and they will be eager to bring an end to that habit in 2019-20.
Unai Emery led the north London club to the final of the Europa League last term and they will take part in that competition once more this season, but the emphasis undoubtedly will be on improving in the league.
Emery’s team will begin their season with a trip to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle United on Sunday, August 11, with a 2pm BST/9am ET kick-off.
The Gunners have a couple of big games in the opening month of the season as they will travel to Liverpool and host the first north London derby of the campaign against Tottenham before August is over.
Arsenal will also head to Manchester United before September concludes, while champions Manchester City will visit the Emirates in December.
Boxing Day sees Arsenal travel to Bournemouth and, two days later, they will tackle Chelsea, with the return less than a month later.
The second north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is scheduled for the end of April and Arsenal will finish the season at home to Watford on May 17.
The Gunners' full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Arsenal Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|11/08/2019
|14:00
|Newcastle United v Arsenal
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Burnley
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Liverpool v Arsenal
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|Watford v Arsenal
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Aston Villa
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Manchester United v Arsenal
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Arsenal
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Crystal Palace
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Wolverhampton
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v Arsenal
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Southampton
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Arsenal
|03/12/2019
|19:45
|Arsenal v Brighton
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|West Ham United v Arsenal
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Manchester City
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Arsenal
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Chelsea
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Manchester United
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Arsenal
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Sheffield United
|22/01/2020
|19:45
|Chelsea v Arsenal
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v Arsenal
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Newcastle United
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Everton
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Arsenal
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v West Ham United
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Arsenal
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Arsenal
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Norwich City
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Arsenal
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Leicester City
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Liverpool
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Arsenal
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Watford