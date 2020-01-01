‘Arsenal should’ve beaten Man Utd to Van de Beek’ – Wright feels Pogba & Fernandes will limit Red Devils role

The Gunners great believes a Netherlands international midfielder could have made a greater impact at the Emirates than he will at Old Trafford

should have been looking to beat to the signing of Donny van de Beek, claims Ian Wright, with the Dutchman warned the presence of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford will make it difficult for him to make the desired impact.

A £35 million ($46m) deal has seen international midfielder swap life in his homeland at for that in the Premier League.

United’s approach for the 23-year-old came out of the blue, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already well stocked for creative playmakers.

Another has been added to the pot, with Van de Beek opening his goal account for the Red Devils on his debut as he stepped off the bench in a 3-1 defeat to .

Plenty are suggesting that he can thrive in Manchester, but Wright believes that north London would have been a better landing spot.

The Arsenal icon told the Kelly & Wrighty Show: “He's somebody that I wish that someone like Arsenal could have taken.

“When you look at Pogba, what he's doing, and you look at Bruno Fernandes, that is Donny van de Beek's position.

“People are thinking they are going to see Van de Beek, Fernandes and Pogba - I don't think that's going to happen.

“As much as he can play the No.6, that's not his preferred position to play.

“So again, spend the money, yeah he's a great player and yeah take him, but you've still got to look for the players that you know are going to improve your team.

“Listen, Donny van de Beek will be a good player for Man United as time goes by because he's a quality player. Is he what they need right now? But I'm delighted for him.”

Van de Beek’s agent, Sjaak Swart, has revealed that Arsenal were initially in the running for Van de Beek’s signature, but struggles to find the required fee allowed United to swoop in.

Swart told Showtime: “Yes, they really wanted him. But they just couldn’t get the money for a transfer.

“Even the biggest clubs struggle. Arsenal is a great club, but Manchester United will certainly be an interesting adventure.

“There were more clubs with interest, such as , FC , and Arsenal. There were six in total.”