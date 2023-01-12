Arsenal & Manchester City's next five games - How Premier League title rivals' upcoming fixtures compare

Deciphering how the next few games could impact Arsenal and Man City's chances of winning this season's Premier League

Arsenal had a eight-point lead over Manchester City at the top the Premier League table at the start of January, but the Cityzens put to good use their game in hand as they defeated Chelsea thereafter to reduce the gap to five points.

The Gunners' five-game winning run was broken when Mikel Arteta's men were last held to a goalless draw by Newcastle, but it was after City had also failed to pick all points against Everton.

Both sides are yet to play each other in the Premier League - a game that could potentially define the title race - and before they do, the two teams have a couple of crucial fixtures penned out.

Arsenal have the north-London derby against Tottenham and a clash against Manchester United among their next five fixtures.

Manchester City, meanwhile, face Tottenham twice in just over a fortnight and have the second leg of the Manchester derby against an improved Red Devils side among their next five games.

Arsenal's next five fixtures

Date Game Competition Jan 15 Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League Jan 22 Arsenal vs Man Utd Premier League Jan 28 Man City vs Arsenal FA Cup Feb 4 Everton vs Arsenal Premier League Feb 11 Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League

Having progressed to the FA Cup fourth round where the Gunners face Manchester City amid their next five games, Arsenal will also take on Tottenham in the north London derby on January 15. Their subsequent games don't get any easier, with Manchester United, Everton and Brentford to come.

Man City's next five fixtures

Date Game Competition Jan 14 Man Utd vs Man City Premier League Jan 19 Man City vs Tottenham Premier League Jan 22 Man City vs Wolves Premier League Jan 28 Man City vs Arsenal FA Cup Feb 5 Tottenham vs Man City Premier League

Ousted by Southampton in the Carabao Cup, City also have only the FA Cup and Premier League fixtures to worry about until the Champions League round of 16 games from late February. Pep Guardiola's men will be next involved in a Manchester derby at Old Trafford on January 14, before they host Spurs on January 19.

Compared to Arsenal's schedule, City have a much more congested run, with four games to play across 15 days as they host Wolves on January 22 before facing Arsenal in the FA Cup on January 28. The Gunners, by contrast, see their games spread across a few more weeks.