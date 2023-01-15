Arsenal make history in north London derby win as Gunners post club-record points tally

Arsenal made history in their north London derby win over Tottenham, with the Gunners posting a club-record points tally through 18 league games.

Gunners top of Premier League table

Eight points clear at the summit

Arteta overseeing remarkable run of form

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are 13-time champions of England, but their last title triumph came back in 2003-04 – when Arsene Wenger oversaw the fabled ‘Invincibles’ campaign. Mikel Arteta is now looking to bring a top-flight crown to Emirates Stadium, with his side sat eight points clear at the top of the table, and never before have Arsenal been in such a good position at this stage of the season.

WHICH RECORD HAVE ARSENAL BROKEN? Arsenal have collected 47 points from 18 Premier League fixtures in the 2022-23 campaign, with 15 victories, two draws and only one defeat taken in so far. That tally represents the most they have achieved in their league history at this stage of any given campaign.

ANYTHING ELSE TO KNOW?: The Gunners, who prevailed 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, have completed their first derby league double since 2013-14. They have also savoured their first victory away at Spurs since March 2014.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal’s eight-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City is their biggest over the chasing pack since the final day of the 2003-04 season, when they won the title by 11 points.

WHAT'S NEXT: Mikel Arteta’s side will need to keep collective standards high as next on the agenda for them is a meeting with an in-form Manchester United side that may have fired themselves into the title race.