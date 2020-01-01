‘Arsenal-linked Edouard will be sold for £20m’ - Ex-Celtic star McGarvey sees striker heading to England

A highly-rated French forward is said to be attracting admiring glances from the Premier League and is expected to move on if his valuation is met

-linked Odsonne Edouard can be lured away from in the next transfer window if a £20 million ($25m) offer is tabled, says former Hoops star Frank McGarvey.

The French striker has starred in since completing an initial loan move to Parkhead from in August 2017.

The highly-rated 22-year-old has hit 62 goals in 126 appearances for Celtic, with that return enough to see him attract interest from the Premier League.

Arsenal are said to view Edouard as a possible replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the Gabonese yet to sign a new contract at Emirates Stadium to spark serious questions of his future.

McGarvey expects offers from England to be sent north of the border over the coming months, with it difficult to see how they could be knocked back if the valuation of a proven marksman is met.

A forward who spent five years with the Hoops in his playing days told the Scottish Sun: “I just love watching Edouard. He has that bit of magic in his feet, and he reminds me of Charlie Nicholas.

“You just know if he gets the ball just outside of the box the other team are in trouble.

“Edouard has that ability to produce something out of nothing because he has such quick feet.

“I think someone will come in this summer and put £20m on the table for him. You can’t blame Celtic for taking it, especially in the current climate.

“I’ll be sorry to see him go because he is an outstanding footballer. His temperament and his ability are genuinely top class.

“I know people talk about players staying on for 10-in-a-row but I don’t know if all players have that emotional connection.

“For the likes of Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and James Forrest, who have all been there throughout that run, you know how much it will mean to them.

“But we live in the real world, and I am not too sure if someone comes in and offers massive money that Edouard would be able to say no to it.”

Edouard is tied to a contract with Celtic through to 2022, which should help the Hoops to drive up his asking price in any discussions regarding a possible sale.