Arsenal make £45m move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Partey

The Gunners have indicated they will pay the Ghana international's release clause to sign him from the Liga side after a summer of transfer links

have made a late move to sign Thomas Partey from before tonight’s transfer deadline, Goal has learned.

The international - who has a release clause of £45 million (€50m/$58m) - has been a priority target for the Gunners all summer.

Discussions with Atletico have taken place during the past few months, with Arsenal hoping to land the midfielder for a fee less than his release clause, but Atletico have consistently stated that the only way Partey will be leaving this summer is if that clause is activated.

Arsenal have previously indicated that the release is too high, but Goal has been told that stance has now changed and Arsenal are willing to meet the clause and have indicated such to , who hold the player's registration.

Arsenal's legal team are now at the club's London Colney training ground working to get the deal done.

Speaking about possible incomings after Sunday’s 2-1 win against , boss Mikel Arteta reassured fans that the club would be doing all they can to add to the squad before Monday night’s deadline.

“What I can guarantee is that we are doing our maximum for that to happen, whether we are going to achieve it or not, I don’t know,” said the Spaniard, when discussing the possibility of bringing in new signings.

“I cannot discuss the players that we want but we recognise certain positions that we believe we are short in. First of all in numbers and then adding different qualities to complement each other and this is what we are trying to do.

“I always try to be really honest and clear. Believe me that the ownership, the board, myself, are doing everything we can to maximise the resources we have to improve the team and to sustain and keep the players that are in this club to make this club successful.

“I have 100% backing from them. It's not just words, it's reality. Whoever knows me, if it wasn't like that I wouldn't say it but I say it because I feel it and it's true.”

Partey has been one of Arsenal’s top targets this summer along with midfielder Houssem Aouar, who has now confirmed he will be staying with the French club for another year.

Atletico do not want to lose their midfielder and have given him assurances that he will be handed a new contract once the financial difficulties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic begin to lessen, but as previously reported by Goal, Partey wants a move to Arsenal and has been waiting to see if a deal can be struck.

The Gunners have now made their move and are trying to finalise the transfer before tonight's 11pm deadline.