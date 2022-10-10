Are Arsenal Premier League contenders? Ben White responds to title question with emphatic answer

Arsenal continue to occupy top spot in the Premier League table, with Ben White replying:“why not?” when asked if they are title contenders.

Eight victories from nine games so far

One point clear of Manchester City

No title win since 'Invincibles' in 2003-04

WHAT HAPPENED? Mikel Arteta’s side claimed another notable scalp in their most recent outing, as they edged out Liverpool 3-2 at Emirates Stadium, with eight victories taken from nine top-flight fixtures in 2022-23. A 24-point haul has the Gunners one clear of defending champions Manchester City and daring to dream of chasing down a first crown since the club’s fabled ‘Invincibles’ triumph of 2003-04.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by beIN Sports on whether Arsenal are in the title mix, White said: “The way we’re going, we’re doing well. Game by game - why not? I think this squad is fantastic. I don’t think there’s anyone getting ahead of themselves. You can see that in the training we do during the week. It’s game by game, we’re not looking too far ahead.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners recruited well over the summer, bringing in the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, while exciting young talents such as Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have been performing at the peak of their powers.

DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal have won at least eight of their first nine league matches in a top-flight campaign for only the fourth time, after 2007-08, 2004-05 and 1947-48. The Gunners sit atop the table 9+ games into a season for the first time since December 10, 2016 (15th game).

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arteta’s team will be in Europa League action against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, before then taking in a domestic trip to Leeds on Sunday.