Antonio Rudiger sends message to Chelsea ahead of Champions League return with Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is looking forward to taking on his former team in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Chelsea drawn against holders

Tie sees Rudiger face former team

Winners take on Manchester City or Bayern

WHAT HAPPENED? The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League has pitted Graham Potter's Chelsea up against defending champions Real Madrid. The match will see Rudiger return to Stamford Bridge for the first time since departing in the summer for the Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Germany international is clearly relishing the clash and took to Twitter with a message to the Blues ahead of the tie. "This will be very special - Can't wait to see so many friends again," he wrote.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the third straight season where Chelsea have faced Real Madrid in Europe's top competition. The Blues lost 5-4 on aggregate to Carlo Ancelotti's side last season in the quarter-finals as Los Blancos went on win the European Cup for a 14th time. The winners of the tie will face either Manchester City or Bayern Munich for a place in the final.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Twitter

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea have only lost one of their seven games against Real Madrid in European competition - indeed, they have the lowest percentage of losses against Real Madrid (14%) of any side to have played them 5+ times in Europe.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are back in Premier League action on Saturday against Everton, while Real Madrid head to Barcelona on Sunday in a crunch game in La Liga.