Ansu Fati shirt sales flop BADLY as Lionel Messi exit sees fans reject No.10 printing in favour of other Barcelona stars

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old inherited the jersey from his Argentine predecessor ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, Barca's first without Messi. However, a recent report from Spanish outlet Diario AS has revealed that Fati's shirt is not even within the club's top six shirt sellers, with fans instead opting for the likes of Gavi, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Given the Catalan club's financial predicament, income from shirt sales is important at this time. The No.10 jersey has always been a big seller due to the plethora of star names to have worn it.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Of course, it would be hard to eclipse the famous names to have worn the No.10 shirt, with the likes of Diego Maradona, Romario and Ronaldinho all turning out in that jersey before Messi. However, it is thought that Fati's lack of prominence in Xavi's squad has been a huge contributing factor, and has even linked the young Spaniard with a move away from the club in the summer.

WHAT NEXT? A potential relaunch of Fati's No.10 shirt is thought to be on the table, although an outgoing transfer - which would free up the squad number - cannot be ruled out at this stage either.