‘Don’t believe everything you see’ - Amsterdam-based model Parmida Shahbazy reacts to ‘unfaithful’ Dele Alli rumours after Como midfielder’s split from Cindy Kimberly

Amsterdam-based model Parmida Shahbazy has reacted to "unfaithful" rumours regarding Dele Alli’s split from girlfriend Cindy Kimberly.

WHAT HAPPENED?

After a three-year relationship, it has been confirmed that Dele and Kimberly have gone their separate ways. They had been spending plenty of time together in Italy as ex-England international Dele attempts to rebuild his career with Como in Serie A.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Since becoming single again, Dele has headed to Ibiza as part of his summer break from football. While on the White Isle, the 29-year-old midfielder was seen partying alongside Shahbazy.

THE GOSSIP

She has admitted to being in Dele’s company, but insists they both formed part of a much bigger group and nothing happened between them. Shahbazy is particularly keen to stress that she played no part in Dele breaking up with Spanish model and singer Kimberly.

WHAT SHAHBAZY SAID

Shahbazy responded to a post on Instagram in which it was suggested that Dele “cheated” by saying: “I want to clarify that I did not get involved with anyone’s partner, and no one was unfaithful with me. I was simply out with a group of friends, and he was just one of the people in the group. Please don’t believe everything you see online, these are real people’s lives being affected. Wishing you all love and kindness.”

DID YOU KNOW?

A source had told Glam Set & Match of Dele and Persian model Shahbazy meeting up: “We saw both of them at Pacha Ibiza. They came down from a car together and went straight into the VIP behind the DJ booth. They were there all night.”

WHAT NEXT FOR DELE?

While unwinding away from the field for now, as he looks to find stability in his professional and private lives, Dele will be back with Como for the 2025-26 campaign - as he looks to build on his forgettable solitary outing for the club so far, which delivered a red card less than 10 minutes after stepping off the bench.