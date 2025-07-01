United States U20 midfield Pedro Soma departs Barcelona, among seven players released

The La Liga giants confirmed that Soma was among players whose contracts expired on June 30

Getty Images Sport

WHAT HAPPENED

Barcelona announced that midfielder Pedro Soma is among seven players whose contracts have expired.

Article continues below

The club confirmed through their official website that Soma, along with teammates Pau Prim, Percan, Piera, Aziz, Rubén López, and Cedric, finished their deals on June 30.

The American youth international signed for the club in August 2024 and joined the U19 side initially before transitioning into the B team, Barça Atlètic.

WHAT WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Despite his status as a U.S. U20 international, the midfielder was unable to secure a place in Barcelona's long-term plans.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Soma will now enter the transfer market as a free agent.