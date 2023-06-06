American exodus! Tyler Adams the latest USMNT star to be linked with Leeds exit as Nottingham Forest join transfer race

Tyler Adams has become the latest American to be linked with a move away from Leeds, with Nottingham Forest said to be keen on the midfielder.

Midfielder signed in summer of 2022

Injury ended debut campaign

Attracting interest from a number of clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Whites are readying themselves for a summer of comings and goings following their relegation out of the Premier League in 2022-23. Loan star Weston McKennie, who arrived at Elland Road from Juventus in January, has already headed back to Italy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brenden Aaronson has a relegation clause in his contract that will likely see him move on this summer, with the 22-year-old said to be attracting loan interest from the Bundesliga.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Adams, who captained the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, is also seeing his future called into question. The Daily Mail reports that the highly-rated 24-year-old is a player that Forest have in their sights – although his representatives are said to have already held talks with several clubs.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Adams joined Leeds from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022, when fellow countryman Jesse Marsch was in charge at Elland Road, and made 26 appearances for the club across all competitions before seeing an unfortunate hamstring injury bring his debut campaign in England to a close.