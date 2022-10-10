‘Already making history!’ - Antony ‘living the dream’ at Man Utd after breaking Red Devils record

Manchester United forward Antony is revelling in the fact that he is “already making history" at Old Trafford.

Brazilian forward has made immediate impact

Netted on debut against Arsenal

Also on target in meetings with City & Everton

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international completed an £85 million ($95m) move to England from Ajax on transfer deadline day, with that deal allowing him to be reunited with Erik ten Hag. He made an immediate impact on his debut against Arsenal, while the 22-year-old has also been on target in a derby date with Manchester City and a victory over Everton – making him the first player to score in his first three Premier League appearances for the Red Devils.

WHAT THEY SAID: Antony has said on social media of etching his name into the record books: “Amazing! Already making history and living the dream here! Thanks, team, for allowing and supporting me to achieve that.. and I can promise you that we are just beginning! Let’s go for more!!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony’s latest strike helped United to a 2-1 win at Goodison Park, in a game which saw Cristiano Ronaldo step off the bench to grab the decisive goal, and Ten Hag’s side have now taken maximum points from five of their last six top-flight fixtures.

DID YOU KNOW? At Everton, Manchester United won their 100th Premier League game having conceded the first goal of the game - the most such wins in the competition’s history.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? United will be back in Europa League action on Thursday against Omonia Nicosia, before they play host to Newcastle on Sunday - where Antony will have a chance to make it four in four.