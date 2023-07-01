Alphonso Davies waiting on Real Madrid offer as he stalls on Bayern Munich contract renewal

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies is stalling on renewing his Bayern Munich contract as he awaits an offer from Real Madrid.

Davies has been offered fresh terms

Yet to sign a deal with the Bundesliga club

Hoping for Real Madrid offer

WHAT HAPPENED? Davies' contract expires in 2025 and he has yet to agree fresh terms with the Bundesliga champions. Per Bayern Insider, the Canada international is waiting for an offer from Real, who could look to sell Ferland Mendy this summer. Bayern have signed Raphael Guerreiro this summer, and Madrid could look to table an offer for Davies in this transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real are said to see the signing of Davies as achievable, but their current plan is to wait until next summer, when he has one year left on his deal, and his price will be less prohibitive. They could also attempt to wait until the expiration of the Canadian's contract and attempt to sign him on a free in 2025.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Davies has previously spoken of his frustration at being forced to play in a left-back role consistently throughout his time at Bayern, despite previously being told he had been signed to play as a winger. He has made a total of 153 appearances for Bayern since moving to the club from Vancouver Whitecaps.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Davies is likely to play a role in Bayern's pre-season; they will jet off to Japan to play Manchester City, Kawasaki Frontale, and Liverpool.