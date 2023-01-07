WATCH: Alisson makes horrendous FA Cup blunder as Liverpool goalkeeper gifts Wolves opener

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was guilty of an awful mistake that gifted Wolves the opening goal in an FA Cup clash on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wolves took the lead at Anfield against Liverpool in the FA Cup with the help of Alisson. Some poor defending by the hosts culminated in the Brazilian passing the ball straight to Goncalo Guedes in the penalty area. The Wolves man accepted the gift gratefully and prompted slotted home to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

The Reds did hit back after the opening goal. Nunez levelled with a fine finish before Salah put the hosts in front. However, Wolves went on to make it 2-2 through Hwang Hee-chan, and the match ended with that score.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool were hopeful for a better result against Wolves after being beaten by Brentford 3-1 last time in the Premier League. Manager Jurgen Klopp named a strong team for the match and handed January signing Cody Gakpo his debut in attack alongside Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are back in Premier League action next Saturday against Brighton.