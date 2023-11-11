Alisha Lehmann: Controversial German rapper Farid Bang sparks outrage in Switzerland with lewd lyrics about Aston Villa star

German rapper Farid Bang's explicit lyrics about Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann have triggered controversy in her homeland of Switzerland.

Bang's latest single, 'Godfather,' has ignited significant outrage in Switzerland as it explicitly references the Aston Villa star. A line from the song in question states: "I'm not a ball, but between Alisha Lehmann's legs."

This offensive lyric has prompted fury among Swiss football fans, among whom she enjoys extensive support. Despite the controversy, Lehmann, a key player for WSL's Aston Villa, has chosen not to respond to the song.

Bang, known for his provocative lyrics, has a history of stirring controversy. In 2020, he made an anti-Semitic reference in one of his songs which forced him to issue a public apology.

Article continues below

The latest controversy further dents his reputation, this time at a global level, as the 24-year-old Switzerland international is one of the most famous women footballers across the world and boasts a massive 16 million fans on her Instagram profile.

Getty Images

Lehmann will return to action on Sunday against Bristol City in a bid to turn around the club's fortunes. Aston Villa have made a disastrous start to their WSL campaign and have lost each of their five opening games.