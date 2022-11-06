Alexander-Arnold's defensive weakness could cost England at World Cup, warns Neville

Gary Neville believes Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance against Tottenham highlights why he can't be trusted for England at the World Cup.

Liverpool secured 2-1 win at Spurs

Trent's defensive weaknesses highlighted

Neville believes Southgate can't trust him

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite Alexander-Arnold's frailties at the back, Liverpool grabbed a crucial 1-2 victory against Spurs in their battle for top four. The right-back's qualities - both good and bad - were on display for all to see at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a collection of staggering long range passes coming alongside some less than convincing one-on-one battles. With the World Cup just a few weeks away, ex-England full-back Neville reflected on what these performances might mean for England this winter.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a really tough one with Alexander-Arnold," he said on Sky Sports. "His brilliance going forward is out of this world. But we're talking about knockout football. Whether England win or lose in a World Cup is going to be down to moments. A mistake - concentration. In this moment in time, I can't see how Gareth can go into a knockout game in a World Cup playing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"At times at Tottenham, he looked like he could cost Liverpool dearly. In a World Cup, I think he's giving away a penalty. I don't think Gareth will trust him in a knockout game. Which means, will he then take him? If he's got four brilliant right-backs, will he go?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The debate regarding Trent's selection to the national team has been raging since England's last major tournament thanks to the plethora of options available to Gareth Southgate at right back. However, with recent injuries to Reece James and Kyle Walker, the Liverpool man appears to have the best chance possible of featuring at Qatar 2022, despite Neville's doubts.

WHAT NEXT FOR TRENT? Alexander-Arnold will find out his fate when Southgate releases his final England squad for the World Cup on Thursday. The day before that, the right-back and his Liverpool team-mates host Derby County in the Carabao Cup.