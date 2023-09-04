Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Man City's Jack Grealish withdraw from England national team camp following checks on injuries

Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold have left the England squad due to injury after being assessed by the Three Lions' medical team.

Alexander-Arnold and Grealish out of England squad

Grealish missed Fulham game

Alexander-Arnold injured against Aston Villa

WHAT HAPPENED? The duo joined the England team on Monday. Injuries to Grealish's thigh and Alexander-Arnold's hamstring will prevent them from participating for the Three Lions in upcoming matches. Alexander-Arnold sustained a hamstring injury during Liverpool's victory against Aston Villa on Sunday, and the defender was forced to leave the game at Anfield with 20 minutes left. Grealish was totally left out of the squad when Manchester City defeated Fulham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gareth Southgate’s side has two fixtures in the international break, starting with a Euro 2024 Qualifier against Ukraine in Poland on Saturday evening before they face Scotland in Glasgow in a friendly three days later. While the Man City winger's recovery period is unknown, it is understood that the Liverpool full-back could miss out on two weeks of football including the Reds' first game after the international break.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The duo will miss out on key game time under Gareth Southgate considering the Euros are less than a year away and both the players are not exactly nailed on starters in the national team. As for Trent, Liverpool will likely only miss him on their outing against Wolves on September 16.