‘Alaba is the best short-term option for Liverpool’ – Murphy in favour of move for Bayern Munich star

The versatile Austrian has seen contract talks break down at the Allianz Arena, meaning that suitors could look to snap him up in the January window

David Alaba would be the “best option” for if they look for a short-term solution at centre-half in the January transfer window, says Danny Murphy.

The Reds continue to mull over their options when it comes to reinforcing in the winter. Virgil van Dijk has been ruled out for several months with knee ligament damage, leaving a sizeable void at the heart of Jurgen Klopp’s back four.

Various candidates have been asked to provide cover for the international, with Joel Matip, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams all staking their claims to a regular role.

It could, however, be that more cash is invested in a proven performer at the very highest level. Alaba, who has seen contract talks break down at Bayern Munich, would fit the mould for the reigning Premier League champions.

Former Reds midfielder Murphy told Stadium Astro: “In terms of his ability, he absolutely fits. He is a super player.

“I suppose what you would have to be looking at from Jurgen Klopp’s perspective is the balance of the squad moving forward when everyone is fit. Or you just look short-term and get the best option in possible, which would be him.

“I would be wanting to do it. You can’t have enough good players. I think he would certainly add quality and strength in depth, but there will be a lot of people interested and a lot of takers for Alaba.”

David James is another ex-Liverpool star that would be in favour of making a move for Alaba, but also feels that long-term thinking needs to be taken into account when plotting any moves for players that would expect to see regular football well beyond the end of the current campaign.

“He is a phenomenal player,” said the former Reds goalkeeper. “Of course Liverpool would want him. I think the top six English clubs would want him if he was available, but it’s what you do once you’ve got him.

“These short-term fixes have long-term consequences because you end up pushing someone further down the line. You aren’t going to sign him for two minutes, you are going to sign him long-term and it’s whether it fits into the Liverpool plan.

“One thing Liverpool have been good at is recruitment since Klopp took over so if they weren’t thinking about him before his want to move on, then he wouldn’t be one of their targets – even if he became available.”