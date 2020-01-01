‘Alaba could play for any club in the world’ – Former Bayern boss Kovac talks up change for Austrian

A versatile defender linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in the past may be tempted to leave Germany, says his former manager

David Alaba could “play anywhere in the world”, says former boss Niko Kovac, with the Austrian seemingly set to weigh up his options at the end of the season.

With the 27-year-old’s current contract only tying him to the champions until 2021, it has been suggested that a change of scenery on the cards.

Alaba has admitted that he may be tempted to take on a challenge outside of , telling The Times: “We’ll see [what happens in the future].

“I know the Premier League very well because I followed it a lot when I was younger. I supported . Patrick Vieira was one of my favourite players.

“At the moment I don’t think too much about it, but I can imagine playing somewhere else.”

Arsenal have been linked with Alaba in the past, along with domestic rivals .

are another long-standing suitor and Kovac, who worked with Alaba during a spell in charge of Bayern, believes a versatile performer could grace any squad in the world.

He told ServusTV: “David can play anywhere in the world. But he ultimately has to make that decision himself.

“I can only say from my own experience that if you go somewhere else, you can achieve another boost.”

It remains to be seen whether Alaba will be on the move in the near future, but Kovac is hoping that he will be.

The former international has been out of work since leaving Bayern in November 2019 and is eager to return to the dugout.

He said: “I assume that there will be something again in the summer, so I'm preparing for it.”

Kovac added when asked if another international post would appeal, having previously spent two years in charge of the Croatian national side: “National coaching is certainly a nice job, but daily work is a lot more fun.

“I am ready to go where I feel valued and where I feel that something can happen.”

Kovac was relieved of his duties at the Allianz Arena after overseeing a slow start to the 2019-20 campaign, but successor Hansi Flick has Bayern back at the Bundesliga summit and preparing for a last-16 showdown with .