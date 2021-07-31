Ajax youth talent Gesser dies in car accident aged 16

The Dutch club confirmed in a statement on Saturday that the striker and his 18-year-old brother have both tragically died

Ajax youth player Noah Gesser has died in a car accident at the age of 16.

The incident took place on Friday evening, with his brother having also been killed.

Ajax confirmed the sad news on Saturday and expressed their condolences to Gesser's family.

A club statement read: "Ajax has received the terrible news that Noah Gesser has passed away. The sixteen-year-old youth academy player was killed in a car accident with his brother on Friday evening.

In memoriam: Noah Gesser 🤍 pic.twitter.com/2DqVdzLaGa — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 31, 2021

"Noah Gesser was born on February 27, 2005 in IJsselstein. He has played for Ajax since 2018. The young striker joined Ajax from Alphense Boys, after having previously played football at Almere City and VVIJ. This season he was set to play for Ajax U17.

"This afternoon, at the exhibition matches of Ajax 1 and Young Ajax, there will be special attention for this horrible news. There will be a minute of silence before the matches start and the Ajax players will wear armbands in mourning of Gesser’s passing. In addition, flags will be flown at half-mast at the Toekomst sports complex.

"Ajax is deeply moved by this tragic event. The club wishes Gesser’s loved ones strength in the coming time in dealing with this immeasurable loss."

Diep geraakt door het tragische overlijden van Ajacied Noah Gesser en zijn broer. Ik wil namens heel Ajax de familie, vrienden en alle nabestaanden condoleren en steunen in deze ongelooflijk moeilijke en zware tijd. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O1F6CAsm4Y — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) July 31, 2021

Ajax CEO and former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar wrote on Twitter: "Deeply touched by the tragic death of Ajax player Noah Gesser and his brother.

"On behalf of all of Ajax, I want to offer my condolences and support to the family, friends and all relatives during this incredibly difficult time."