Ajax striker Hoogewerf confirms Man Utd move

The 16-year-old is on his way to Old Trafford after rejecting a professional contract offer from the Amsterdam giants

attacker Dillon Hoogewerf has confirmed he will join this summer.

The Eredivisie champions confirmed last week that the 16-year-old striker, who also plays as a winger, had rejected their offer of a professional contract to pursue a move abroad.

Hoogewerf was quickly reported to be on the way to join United's youth academy and he announced through an Instagram post on Saturday that he is on heading to Old Trafford.

"We wish Dillon a lot of success," Ajax's head of youth Said Ouaali said when he confirmed the Under 16 international's departure.

"We know we have done everything we can to keep him. Ultimately, the choice is up to him and he has opted for a foreign adventure."

Hoogewerf rose through the Ajax youth academy after joining in 2012 and went on to feature for the Under 19s this season.

While the Amsterdam side bid farewell to one promising talent, they recently convinced 15-year-old Naci Unuvar to sign a three-year contract in the wake of his goal for Netherlands Under 17s in the European Championship final win over .

Article continues below

Ajax are expected to have a busy summer after winning the domestic double and reaching the semi-finals. Frenkie de Jong has already agreed to join , while the likes of 19-year-old captain Matthijs de Ligt, Hakim Ziyech, David Neres and Donny van de Beek are being linked with a transfer.

Although Hoogewerf is their first summer signing, United are set for a busy transfer window, too, as they look to improve on their sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Goal understands they have made a bid of over €40 million (£35m/$45m) for attacker Moussa Dembele and they have been linked with De Ligt as well as star Gareth Bale and 's Joao Felix.