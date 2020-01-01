‘Aguero will follow Guardiola in signing Man City contract’ – Richards tips record goalscorer to stay put

The former Blues star believes an Argentine striker that will be impossible to replace when he does leave is willing to extend his spell in England

Sergio Aguero will follow the lead of Pep Guardiola by committing to a new contract with , says Micah Richards.

The Blues have tied their highly-rated coach to fresh terms through to the summer of 2023.

His previous deal had been due to expire next summer, with Aguero another of those to have entered the final 12 months of his current agreement.

It has been suggested that the prolific Argentine could walk away as a free agent and take on a new challenge – possibly one back in his homeland.

He will be 33 shortly after the 2020-21 season comes to a close and is approaching the final stages of a distinguished career.

Richards, though, believes City’s all-time leading scorer can still offer plenty to the cause at the Etihad Stadium, and in the Premier League as a whole, and that may see him agree to extend a productive spell in .

“His intention has always been to finish his career back in but I expect now Pep Guardiola has signed a contract extension that Sergio will do the same,” Richards, a former City team-mate of the South American, told the Daily Mail.

“Whether it is for 12 months or two years, it is a piece of business I hope City conclude.

“City will sign another striker in the future, and hopes are high for Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres, but there is nobody like Sergio.

“There will never be another one like him at Manchester City and there haven’t been many better in the Premier League.”

Aguero is into his 10th season as a City player, having been snapped up from in 2011, and Richards believes he will go down as an all-time great - even if the predatory finisher does not always get the credit he deserves.

Richards added: “If Aguero had been the face of an advertising campaign, would people be more respectful and appreciative of his talents?

“I often wonder whether we realise what a player we have watched for the last 10 seasons. Aguero has had as big an impact on English football as Thierry Henry.

“He might not be as easy on the eye as Henry in terms of style but he is a better finisher than the legend.

“Henry, though, will always command affection. He was the man with ‘Va va voom!’ — he is charismatic and played football with a swagger.

“He gave revealing interviews and had a spell as a pundit before he turned to management. If you didn’t support Arsenal, I bet you still liked Henry.

“Most people, on the other hand, wouldn’t know a great deal about Sergio. It makes me think the fact he is a quiet man has stopped him being recognised as one of the greats of the modern era, a striker who Manchester City will never be able to truly replace.”