adidas & Stormzy launch football, music & gaming hub #Merky FC HQ in London

Located in Croydon, the state-of-the-art facility features a full-size football pitch, recording studio and gaming centre.

adidas and Stormzy have teamed up to open #Merky FC HQ, a multipurpose facility that will provide opportunity to young people in the south London area and beyond.

Featuring football pitches, a state-of-the-art recording studio, a sports gaming hub and other multifunctional rooms, youngsters will be able to explore their interests in football, music and esports, as well as there being spaces available for education, dance and general fitness.

#Merky FC HQ, which is located near where Stormzy grew up in Croydon, is the latest #Merky initiative and follows on from the expansion of the GOAL-partnered Football Careers programme, which enhances and protects diverse representation in football and is now into its second year.

adidas & #Merky FC

Built on the existing football site at Selhurst Sports Arena, #Merky FC HQ will be managed by Communities First Foundation, which aims to empower communities across London through access to sport, training and employment support.

Reflecting on the opening of #Merky FC HQ, Stormzy said: "I’m gassed that we can finally open the doors to #Merky FC HQ. Working with adidas, I’ve wanted to do this for a long, long time and now there’s a community space that everyone in the area will be able to use and benefit from.

"When I was growing up there was nothing like this around for young people, so it means a lot that we now have a facility like this in Croydon. Proper homegrown!"

adidas & #Merky FC

Steve Marks, Senior Director Brand Communications, adidas added: "We’re proud to launch #MerkyFC HQ the next chapter in adidas’ ongoing partnership with Stormzy. Supporting the development of spaces for the local community to connect, play and collaborate is a vital part of our ongoing drive to cultivate opportunities for young people.

"The centre is a space for everyone including those who enjoy taking part in football, but also for the discovery of other creative passions such as music and esports."

For further information on events at #MerkyFC HQ and how to become a member visit www.merkyfchq.com or follow @adidaslondon on Instagram or Twitter to join the conversation.