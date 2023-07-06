Final bid incoming! AC Milan to make one last attempt to sign Christian Pulisic after Chelsea reject £19m offer

- Serie A club want USMNT international
- Pulisic keen on the move
- One final bid to be tabled
WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Mail reports that Milan are poised to table a third and final offer for Pulisic as they bid to bring him to Serie A. He has communicated to Chelsea his desire to make the move, but Milan have a limited transfer budget and have yet to match the Blues' asking price.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the Serie A giants are keen on Pulisic and he is keen on them, the club have identified Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze as a potential alternative. They have made it clear that this will be their final offer, so Chelsea may be forced to find a compromise.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The United States men's national team star found minutes hard to come by last season, as he made just eight Premier League starts, and is now actively seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge, although he has rejected an approach from Lyon.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty
Getty
Getty
WHAT NEXT? Milan will hope to get an answer either way in terms of Pulisic as the summer window continues.