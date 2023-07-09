David Beckham whitens Lionel Messi's teeth on HUGE mural in video posted by Inter Miami co-owner's wife Victoria as MLS club prepares for Argentina star's arrival

David Beckham has been filmed whitening Lionel Messi's teeth on a huge mural by his wife Victoria ahead of the forward's arrival at Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi expected to arrive in Miami on Tuesday

Argentinian joining MLS side Inter Miami

David Beckham preparing quite the welcome

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi agreed to join Inter Miami before his exit from French champions Paris Saint-Germain last month. The 36-year-old, who is reportedly signing for the MLS club on a two-and-a-half-year deal, had proposals on the table from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal and former club Barcelona but chose to join Miami, and will be officially unveiled as their newest signing next Sunday.

Ahead of that momentous occasion, Beckham, the co-owner of Inter Miami, has been filmed painting a huge mural of Messi on a side of a building in Miami. In an Instagram video, his wife Victoria said: "So I think that David [Beckham] has done a really good job of painting [Lionel] Messi here in Miami. We've only been here for a few days [but] he got straight to it. Look, it's massive. Is there nothing David Beckham can't do? He's up there painting away. I am impressed."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is, arguably, the biggest name to ever join MLS, which has also seen the likes of Beckham, Pele, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Wayne Rooney light up the competition down the years.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is currently on vacation with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children. He will begin training with Inter Miami later this month and is set to make his debut in a Leagues Cup clash with Cruz Azul.