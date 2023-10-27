Spurs go five points clear! James Maddison and Son Heung-Min inspire league leaders to gritty win over Crystal Palace

Tottenham moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League as James Maddison and Son Heung-min starred in a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace

Spurs go five points clear with win at Palace

Maddison and Son star in 2-1 win

Spurs equal club record

TELL ME MORE: If the league leaders were expected to dominate proceedings then Palace had other ideas. While Spurs enjoyed the lion's share of possession it was Palace who posed more of a goal threat in the first half, with Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard forcing Guglielmo Vicario into two smart saves early on.

In the opening 45 minutes Spurs lacked the cutting edge that has seen them shoot to the top of the table under Ange Postecoglou, and seemed unsettled by the hosts' pressing and physicality.

It felt like the visitors were going to need a stroke of luck to get them going, and that's exactly what happened eight minutes into the second period. Moments after Jeff Schlupp fired dangerously across goal at the other end, Spurs took the lead when Maddison's cross-cum-shot cannoned off Joel Ward from inside the six-yard box.

Maddison started that move by pressing goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, and he played a crucial role in his side's second. The England man slipped in Brennan Johnson down the left, before the youngster squared the ball across goal for Son Heung-min to sweep home his eighth goal of the season.

Things got even better for Spurs when Rodrigo Bentancur came off the bench late on, making a long-awaited return from an ACL injury he suffered in February.

Palace didn't give up though, and pulled a goal back through a spectacular Ayew strike in the 94th minute. The goal stood despite a lengthy VAR check for a potential handball, but it was too little too late for Roy Hodgson's side. Palace pushed hard in the dying moments but Spurs claimed a deserved win.

Spurs will spend the night five points clear at the top of the table with 26 points from 10 games, their biggest lead since 1961.

THE MVP: Maddison once again made a fool of those who wrote off his move to Tottenham before he'd even kicked a ball. The Englishman wasn't at his very best, but he was at the heart of everything in Spurs' improved second-half display.

THE BIG LOSER: Ben Davies received a rare start at left-back thanks to Destiny Udogie's injury absence, but the Wales international failed to make the most of his opportunity. He struggled to keep up with the pace of Edouard, and Postecoglou hooked him at half-time in favour of Emerson Royal, who provided much more stability down the left flank.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT PALACE AND SPURS? Tottenham can sit pretty at the top of the table for the next week at least, as they are next in action on Monday, November 6 against Chelsea. Palace's next outing is next Saturday away at strugglers Burnley.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐