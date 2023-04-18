400-bed hotel & roof walk! Man City submit £300m Etihad Stadium redevelopment plans

Manchester City have submitted a £300 million Etihad Stadium redevelopment plan, which includes a 400-bed hotel and roof walk.

City to renovate Etihad Stadium

Want it to be a year-round leisure destination

Fans were asked to submit feedback

WHAT HAPPENED? The club intends to renovate the Etihad to provide a best-in-class fan experience and wants to position the stadium as a year-round entertainment and leisure destination.

They also plan to expand the North Stand so that the stadium capacity can be increased beyond 60,000. Above the upper tier, there are plans to construct a sky bar with views overlooking the pitch along with a stadium roof walk experience.

The initial plans also aim to include a covered City Square fan zone, a food court, a new club shop, a museum and a 400-bed hotel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The redevelopment plans were presented to the fans to share their feedback via a consultation questionnaire. They have received an overwhelming response and have hence moved on to submit their proposal to the city council for their approval.

Upon receiving a green light, the club plans to complete the project in three years, which would offer 2,600 jobs for people from Greater Manchester.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “Over several months we have been developing concepts and designs for a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Stadium and are delighted to have now submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council," stated Danny Wilson, managing director of Manchester City Operations, to the club website.

“As with all Club developments, ensuring our local community benefit is a key priority and we believe these proposals will deliver long-term economic and social opportunities, building on the regeneration work delivered in East Manchester by City Football Group since 2008."

WHAT NEXT? As the Etihad redevelopment plans continue to take shape, Pep Guardiola and Co have their eyes firmly set on their Champions League commitments against Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening.

The Blues take a 3-0 lead to the Allianz Arena and should progress to the semi-finals unless there is an upset.