Wow - nine seconds! Arsenal shockingly fall behind straight from the KICK-OFF as VAR check fails to save them against Bournemouth

James Hunsley
|
Billing goal Arsenal v Bournemouth 2022-23Getty Images
ArsenalArsenal vs AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthPremier LeagueP. Billing

Philip Billing put Bournemouth 1-0 up against Arsenal on Saturday after scoring within the first nine seconds at Emirates Stadium.

  • Billing scored for Bournemouth
  • Cherries took shock lead
  • Opening goal came after 9.11 seconds

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cherries attacked the home side straight from kick-off with multiple men pouring forward. The ball found its way wide to Dango Ouattara whose cross eventually found Billing in acres of space in the box. The Bournemouth midfielder had the simple job of turning home from close range to give the away side a shock lead within just nine seconds of play.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Billing's goal is the second fastest scored in Premier League history and gave relegation battlers Bournemouth the dream start on Saturday. Arsenal, meanwhile, offered the worst possible response to title challengers Manchester City by going a goal behind so early on, who cut the gap at the top to just two points after a convincing 2-0 win over Newcastle in the earlier kick-off.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Billing goal Arsenal v Bournemouth 2022-23Getty ImagesBilling Bournemouth 2022-23Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are in Europa League action on Thursday, when they travel to Lisbon to face Sporting CP in their last-16 first-leg tie.

Will Manchester United win another trophy in 2023?

56938 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Will Manchester United win another trophy in 2023?

  • 74%Yes
  • 26%No
56938 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
DOWNLOAD NOW

Editors' Picks