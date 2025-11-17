Getty Images Sport
Zinedine Zidane's return! Ex-Real Madrid boss poised to become France boss after 2026 World Cup
Zidane’s return takes shape as France prepare for a new era
Zidane’s anticipated return to the sidelines may finally become reality. As reported by AS, France intend to appoint him as their next national team manager once Deschamps completes his final tournament at the 2026 World Cup. For months Zidane has hinted that he is ready to coach again, and France have been waiting for the right moment to bring him home.
The timing aligns with France’s need for renewal. Critics have increasingly lamented Deschamps’ recent handling of the squad, arguing that his approach has turned predictable, conservative and overly dependent on earlier experiments. Many felt the team had stopped evolving in key areas such as tactical flexibility, attacking variety and squad rotation.
Zidane’s arrival is therefore viewed as a chance to inject new flavour into a team rich with talent but in need of a fresh tactical lens.
- AFP
Deschamps’ era
Deschamps’ contract is nearing its end, closing a monumental chapter in French football. Appointed in 2012 after Laurent Blanc, Deschamps took France to heights that cemented his legacy. He guided the nation to the Euro 2016 final, delivered World Cup glory in 2018, reached another World Cup final in 2022, and maintained consistent competitiveness throughout more than a decade in charge.
But his reign was not without low points. The round-of-16 exit at Euro 2020, tactical rigidity at times, selection decisions that raised eyebrows, and an increasingly repetitive approach left the impression that France were not fully maximising their extraordinary talent pool.
Zidane’s resume signals a new direction for Les Blues
Recent years have seen a growing consensus among critics: France under Deschamps had become predictable. Analysts repeatedly pointed to the same issues — conservative game plans, slow in-game adjustments, and a reliance on ideas that once worked but no longer fit a squad bursting with dynamic, attack-minded talent. In several matches, France looked like a team playing within themselves, constrained rather than liberated.
Commentators argued that even with Kylian Mbappe, and emerging talents like Eduardo Camavinga and Warren Zaire-Emery, France often played with unnecessary caution, absorbing pressure instead of dictating games.
That is where Zidane’s profile stands in sharp contrast, as he won three Champions League titles in three seasons and a La Liga crown in Madrid.
- AFP
Why France will still miss Didier Deschamps
Even with the excitement surrounding Zidane’s expected arrival, France will deeply miss Deschamps. France will miss the unique personal bond Deschamps built inside the dressing room, a connection rooted in trust, continuity, and genuine care for his players. He wasn’t just a tactician; he was a stabilising force who understood how to manage personalities across generations. His reliance on experienced leaders like Hugo Lloris created a mentoring culture that helped young players settle quickly under the pressure of international football.
