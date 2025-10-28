AFP
Zenit and Russia winger fought off kidnappers who attempted to drag him into van before going on to hold another man for ransom
Mostovoy fights off attackers in shocking kidnapping attempt
Russia winger Mostovoy became the target of an attempted abduction in St. Petersburg on the night of October 24, in what police later linked to a broader criminal plot. As per the reports, the 27-year-old was leaving a grocery store on Krestovsky Island with his close friend, former youth hockey player Alexander Grakun, when a minibus stopped just metres from Mostovoy’s Mercedes G-Wagen.
Three masked men jumped out, grabbed the footballer, and attempted to drag him into the vehicle. However, they were not prepared for the duo’s quick reaction. Grakun immediately intervened, pulling his friend back and shoving the attackers away, while Mostovoy used his speed to sprint into a nearby wooded area, escaping before the men could regroup.
“The thing that saved him was that Sasha managed to assess the situation in a split second,” said Grakun’s mother, Natalya, in an interview with KP-Petersburg. “He physically and mentally overpowered the kidnappers, knocking them unconscious. So they fled in shock. Andrey, of course, has golden legs; he was able to escape deftly.” Mostovoy, still shaken but unharmed, contacted the police that same night to file a formal complaint.
Mostovoy thought fans were behind attack
“They’re both very peace-loving, calm, without enemies, completely non-confrontational; it’s practically impossible to get into their circle,” said Grakun’s mother According to reports, Mostovoy initially believed the attack might have been an overzealous act from supporters rather than a criminal plot. “At first, we thought the fans [had ordered it],” Grakun’s mother added, explaining how both men were left stunned by the incident.
Witnesses reported that the footballer’s first reaction was confusion rather than fear. “I assessed the situation in a second,” Mostovoy reportedly told police, admitting that he didn’t immediately realise it was a kidnapping attempt. The attackers, described as young and muscular, quickly retreated once they realised their ambush had failed.
Despite the trauma, Mostovoy returned to training days later and even scored his 40th goal for Zenit in the club’s match against Lokomotiv Moscow. “He showed that this emergency didn’t break him,” said Grakun’s mother. “He helped the team achieve victory.”
Kidnappers caught during second abduction
Two days after the failed attempt on Mostovoy, the same group carried out another kidnapping, this time successfully abducting the son-in-law of State Duma deputy Vyacheslav Makarov. According to police reports, the man was forced into a car, handcuffed and threatened at gunpoint as his captors demanded 10 million rubles (£95,000). He managed to hand over 210,000 rubles (£2,000) before authorities intervened.
The suspects, aged between 19 and 20, were detained by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Security Service (FSB) after being tracked down during the ransom exchange. The group reportedly boasted about their physical fitness online and carried nationalist tattoos. One of them revealed that their mysterious employer communicated with them through a Telegram channel under the alias “Satanist”.
“His nickname is ‘Satanist.’ All I know is he’s not from Russia,” one of the detained men admitted during interrogation, according to KP-Petersburg. Investigators believe the group may have been targeting wealthy or well-known residents of Krestovsky Island, without realising the gravity of their crimes.
- Getty Images Sport
Criminal investigation underway
Authorities have since opened criminal proceedings under Articles 126 and 162 of the Russian Criminal Code, kidnapping and robbery. The St. Petersburg Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that all four suspects are in custody and awaiting pretrial detention. The operation involved a coordinated effort between the Investigative Committee of Russia, the FSB, and local police.
Zenit have yet to issue a formal statement but have reportedly strengthened security measures around their players. As per reports, the club told local outlets that Mostovoy has been given time to recover mentally and emotionally following the shocking event. The criminal case remains under investigation, with authorities focusing on identifying the so-called “Satanist” who allegedly ordered the kidnappings. Investigators are analysing digital communications and financial transactions linked to the suspects to trace the mastermind’s location.
As for Mostovoy, the Russian international has since resumed light training sessions with Zenit and is expected to be in contention for the club’s next league fixture against Krylia Sovetov. However, the shocking incident has sparked discussions within Russian football about player safety and the need for increased security, particularly for high-profile athletes living in exclusive areas like Krestovsky Island.
Advertisement