‘You can do what you want’ - FIFA's World Cup draw became a divisive ode to Donald Trump, not a celebration of soccer

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump could do anything he wanted - at least, that's what Gianni Infantino told him.

That exchange - something that took no longer than 10 seconds as Trump clearly disrupted the schedule during the 2026 World Cup draw - summed up the baffling ceremony. Infantino tried to direct the President across the stage in a certain way. Trump took a different route. Whether it was a power play or simply a misunderstanding of directions, the FIFA President allowed it.

"Mr. President, this way, this way. Oh, this way, you can do what you want," Infantino said, allowing Trump to play main man at his own party.

But a draw is supposed to be something else entirely - not a stage for a single man.

It is supposed to let us forget the bad stuff - sportswashing, exploitation, and the uncomfortable political tensions between countries that will soon play each other.

Instead, it was an imperfect and inaccurate representation of what a World Cup should be. They are, from a hopeless football romantic’s point of view, about coming together, celebrating differences, and showcasing the world’s elite. This draw was about the exceptionalism of one country and, more specifically, one man - which misses the point altogether. What should have been the fun bit became a strange ode to one man - and that isn’t what a World Cup draw, or a tournament itself, should be about.

And everyone knew it.

"I do not, not like it, but we could have done it like, without all of this. I don't need it. But of course, it's a huge stage, and it's big entertainment. I was very well aware that it's not about the deep insight of football today," England manager Thomas Tuchel told reporters.