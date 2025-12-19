Yan Diomande: Red Bull's best prospect since Erling Haaland being developed by Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool & Man City transfer battle

The rapid rise of Diomande has been incredible. He only ever started six times for Leganes, yet months later he is one of the first names on the teamsheet for RB Leipzig. This is a player who had never played professional football until March 2025, remember.

It took only one game for Diomande to let Germany know who he was as he netted on his Leipzig debut, scoring their first of the evening in a 4-2 win at Sandhausen in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. It was harder to come by a Bundesliga goal at first, going his first seven appearances without a contribution, but since breaking that duck, Diomande has only gone from strength to strength.

One goal and two assists during Leipzig's 6-0 mauling of Augsburg at the end of October opened the floodgates for the teenager. Another goal and assist followed against Stuttgart the following week, making him one of the five youngest players to ever score in successive Bundesliga games. He also found the net against Hoffenheim days after.

The most notable milestone that Diomande has hit so far came when he scored a hat-trick as Leipzig again recorded a 6-0 win, this time against Eintracht Frankfurt, becoming the second-youngest player in Bundesliga history to achieve such a feat, ironically ranking only behind ex-Eintracht star Walter Bechtold all the way back in 1965.

"It's a source of pride. Even though I am right-footed, I scored with my left. That shows that I am progressing and that I must not stop. I must keep working, keep improving, and score even more goals," a humble Diomande told the Bundesliga website of his treble.

Meanwhile, at international level, Diomande has gone from an almost complete unknown in his native Cote d'Ivoire to a national hero in no time, scoring in their final two World Cup qualifiers to punch their ticket to the 2026 finals in North America.

"Hearing it like that is just crazy," he's said of his exploits with the national team. "But on the other hand, it's honestly no coincidence. It's all the result of the team's hard work. I'm extremely happy and very proud. Playing for the national team was my biggest dream. Now I'm one of the players in my country who's made it. Like my role model, Yaya Toure. That feels good."