Getty Images Sport
'Not everything goes how you want' - Xavi Simons vows to keep 'working' as Spurs star aims to build on fine showing in Copenhagen thumping
Slow start to life in north London
The creative midfielder's performances have shown flashes of his playmaking ability, though he is still adjusting to the pace and physicality of the Premier League. Since he joined Simons has made seven appearances for Spurs, recording a solitary assist. His versatility has been useful, with boss Thomas Frank utilising him in various attacking roles, quite often high on the left. However, the 22-year-old is facing significant pressure and has yet to consistently hit his top form. He has showcased promising moments in the Champions League as well, contributing an assist in four appearances. Overall, his tenure remains a work in progress.
Frank was then asked if Simons' inability to create chances against Chelsea frustrated him, to which the Dane said: "I think when players make mistakes on the pitch, if they lose a ball or miss a pass, of course I can get irritated in general in a specific situation. But that's part of football. How many times have you seen a player miss a pass or do something that happens, that can be flow or confidence or everything. Whatever it is, mistakes are part of football."
- AFP
Springboard for success
There were clear signs that Simons has turned a corner in the 4-0 Champions League win over Copenhagen in the week. He delivered his best performance for Spurs and created three "big chances" in the first half and provided a superb assist for Brennan Johnson's opener. After the match, Frank praised Simons for his improved performance, he said: "I think that was a step forward today. I'm very happy for him. I think it was a good assist, I think he found good pockets, good spaces. I'm really pleased with that".
'Not everything goes how you want'
After the match with Copenhagen, Simons told Tottenham's official website: “We enjoyed this game together with the fans and the most important thing is three points. I'm a guy that needs to enjoy playing football and that's what I do the most. And tonight, you could see together with the team was special.
He added: "Everyone wants to perform and wants to play good, but this is life. You have to keep working hard and every day is a new day, new challenge and new opportunity to perform well. I've enjoyed it. Obviously, together with the team, we want to perform always, but things went a little bit different. We are working hard every day to try to do our best and to bring the best performance together. You want to perform always, but in life, not everything goes how you want always. But I will always keep working hard and give my 100 per cent and help the team."
- Getty Images Sport
United test looming large
It’s one thing to perform well against a mediocre Copenhagen side, but can Simons do it against Manchester United this weekend? The Dutchman is likely to start in the home match against Ruben Amorim's rejuvenated Red Devils who are winless in their last seven meetings with Tottenham in all competitions. But Spurs' home record is dreadful, they’ve won just four of their last 20 matches, drawing four and losing 12 in a woeful run. They are next in action when they face Manchester United this weekend, as they aim to finally win a Premier League game at home.
Advertisement