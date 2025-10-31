Getty/GOAL
Xabi Alonso responds to Vinicius Jr apology after Real Madrid team meeting in wake of Brazil star's touchline tantrum in Clasico win against Barcelona
Vinicius issues apology after Clasico touchline tantrum
The Brazilian winger was in red-hot form during the 2-1 El Clasico win over rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend, putting in an electric display that unsettled the visitors' defence time and again. For all his razzmatazz down the left flank, he was hooked in the 72nd minute by Real Madrid head coach Alonso.
“Me? Me? Mister, mister! Me?", Vini Jr shouted in disbelief as Alonso prepared to introduce Rodrygo in the second half. The Madrid No.7 walked off the pitch looking visibly furious at Alonso's decision and headed straight to the tunnel. "Always me... I am leaving the team. I am leaving. It's better I leave," he reportedly muttered as he stormed to the locker room instead of joining the rest of his team-mates on the bench.
He eventually returned to the dugout before the full-time whistle, but his reaction drew a lot of backlash. Per reports in Spain, Madrid were unhappy with Vini's behaviour and saw his actions as unjustifiable. However, they reportedly decide not to impose any institutional fines or disciplinary measures.
In the aftermath of the incident, Vini issued a public apology. "Today I want to apologise to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico," he wrote in a statement on X on Wednesday. "Just as I have already done in person during today's training, I also want to apologise again to my teammates, the club, and the president. Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents. I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day."
Alonso clears the air regarding Vinicius Jr
After the Clasico, Alonso told reporters that he'd have a conversation with the 25-year-old. "Vini’s character? There are different personalities in any dressing room. Right now we will enjoy the win, then we’ll have a conversation, for sure," the mister said.
On Friday, during his press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash with Valencia, Alonso commented on Vini Jr.’s public apology, confirming that the issue is now considered resolved. "Has Vinicius apologised to me? We had a meeting with everyone on Wednesday, and Vinicius was impeccable. He spoke honestly and was very good. For me, that settles the matter."
When asked about being left out from Vini's public statement, Alonso remarked: "It was a very valuable, very positive statement. He demonstrated his honesty; he spoke from the heart. What he said was the most important thing, and I was very satisfied. I've already said it, I was very proud and the matter was settled on Wednesday itself. We trained well yesterday, I see Vini doing well, and we're all in the same boat and rowing in the same direction."
The former Bayer Leverkusen also confirmed that Vini will not be reprimanded. "It's closed. We have a match tomorrow and there will be no retaliation against him," he said, before adding: "I think the team, and everyone, including Vinicius, is focused on what's most important. Everyone wants to be on the pitch. The focus is the same. We want to proceed safely.
Alonso row won't affect Vinicius Jr renewal plans
In recent months, speculation has intensified over Vini Jr.’s future at Madrid, following a stall in contract negotiations between the player and the club. The Brazilian forward is reportedly seeking a salary increase that would bring his earnings in line with those of teammate Kylian Mbappe, currently the highest-paid player on Madrid’s wage bill.
However, recent reports suggest that both Vini Jr and Los Blancos are willing to continue together. "My love for this club will never change," he said recently, even though his stature within the club seems to have been affected following Mbappe's arrival.
While no new date for further negotiations is in place, it is expected that the two parties will reach an agreement before next summer. Reports suggest that Madrid want to keep Vini Jr until at least 2030, with his current deal expiring in 2027.
Will Vinicius Jr start against Valencia?
In his first few months at the Bernabeu, Alonso has made it clear that he is a firm believer in squad rotation; Los Merengues have yet to field the same starting XI in consecutive matches. As for Vini Jr, he has completed the full 90 minutes only three times in 13 appearances this season. While his reaction to being substituted against Barcelona may have influenced Alonso’s decision to potentially bench him against Valencia on Saturday, it remains to be seen whether the coach will restore the Brazilian to the starting lineup or give Rodrygo another chance on the left wing.
